People power has triumphed with the Minns government scuttling plans to build a cruise ship terminal in Yarra Bay, on the northern side of Botany Bay.
Minister for Transport Jo Haylen announced the decision on Saturday.
The proposal met with fierce opposition from the local community fearing the bay's unique history and natural environment would be destroyed by the construction of a terminal.
Maroubra MP Michael Daley, who represents the seat in which Yarra Bay is located, led a 'Save Yarra Bay' campaign, alongside the local group 'Save the Bay Coalition', Randwick and Bayside Councils and the La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council.
The NSW Port Authority undertook a Business Case for the Cruise Ship Terminal proposal. It noted the strenuous objections to the proposal in the local community.
Cruise ship terminal capacity in Sydney Harbour is becoming constrained and some sections of the industry were pressing for a new terminal to be built at the Yarra Bay site.
The Port Authority is examining alternative ways to increase terminal capacity for cruise ships and will report back to the government on other viable options.
Ms Haylen said, "Yarra Bay is a precious place - especially to the local community."
"It has been occupied and cared for by the First Nations traditional owners for many thousands of years," she said. "It is the site of the first landing in Australia of Arthur Phillip and the First Fleet."
"It is a priceless historical site. Despite two and a half centuries of development all around it, Yarra Bay remains essentially in its pristine and original natural state. It has a beautiful beach and a rich marine environment.
"The former Liberal Government was hell bent on jeopardising all this by building a giant terminal at one end of the bay and inundating it with enormous cruise ships."
"Our message to the community today is simple. Under a Minns Labor Government, it's not going to happen."
Mr Daley said, "Our community can now rest because the Minns Labor Government has officially saved Yarra Bay".
"This moment belongs to the many thousands of local people who joined together to fight this ridiculous and destructive plan. This is a victory for people power."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
