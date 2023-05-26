St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Minns government scraps plans for Botany Bay cruise ship terminal

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 27 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young protestor expresses her opposition to the planned cruise ship terminal in 2019.
A young protestor expresses her opposition to the planned cruise ship terminal in 2019.

People power has triumphed with the Minns government scuttling plans to build a cruise ship terminal in Yarra Bay, on the northern side of Botany Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.