Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Whale watching at Kurnell

The new whale watching platform complements other work in the national park, including completed upgrades of walking tracks, new public art, construction of a new visitor centre this year, and new matching ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse planned and funded by the previous government. It will also be a great stop off on the 67km Great Southern Walk, announced by the previous NSW Government's and due for completion in 2024, which will link two of NSW's most iconic national parks, which are right on our doorstep - the Royal (the world's second oldest national park) and Kamay Botany Bay (the site of the first contact on the east coast of Australia between Europeans and Aboriginal people).