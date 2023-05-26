St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Whale watching at Kurnell

By Mark Speakman
Updated May 27 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:20am
Official opening of the upgraded whale watching platform in December 2022. Picture by Mark Speakman
The waves aren't the only thing making a splash around Kurnell and Cronulla - whale watching season is starting as these magnificent giants pass by on their northern migration towards warmer waters.

