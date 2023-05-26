Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Whale watching at Kurnell

The waves aren't the only thing making a splash around Kurnell and Cronulla - whale watching season is starting as these magnificent giants pass by on their northern migration towards warmer waters.
The new whale-watching platform at Cape Solander in Kamay Botany Bay National Park is one of the best places in NSW to see them. Funded by the previous NSW Liberal Government, the new 240sqm platform accommodates up to 60 spectators at a time. The platform increases visitor safety with new seating, providing a better viewing experience than the open rock platform. Barriers and warning signs have also been installed to limit access to the rock platform and cliff edges from the viewing areas.
It was only last week when this season's first whale emerged in our backyard - a humpback showing off as it breached through the surface off the coast of Cronulla, proving that even the behemoths of the sea enjoy a day at the shore. There will no doubt be more humpbacks following this leader as they continue to head north before returning south around September and October.
I encourage everyone to get to Cape Solander this whale-watching season and witness the sheer beauty of these awe-inspiring creatures in their natural habitat. Whether you're 'fin-tastic' at spotting or a 'whale-come' newcomer to the experience, you won't be disappointed when the whales put on a show.
The new whale watching platform complements other work in the national park, including completed upgrades of walking tracks, new public art, construction of a new visitor centre this year, and new matching ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse planned and funded by the previous government. It will also be a great stop off on the 67km Great Southern Walk, announced by the previous NSW Government's and due for completion in 2024, which will link two of NSW's most iconic national parks, which are right on our doorstep - the Royal (the world's second oldest national park) and Kamay Botany Bay (the site of the first contact on the east coast of Australia between Europeans and Aboriginal people).
