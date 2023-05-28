Green and golden bell frogs have been reintroduced to the Kurnell peninsula 28 years after they were last seen in the area.
The species was first encountered in the area by Lieutenant James Cook's party in 1770.
More than 1000 tadpoles have been released on the desalination plant site, which includes a 15-hectare Conservation Area connection to Kamay Botany Bay National Park.
The tadpoles were produced as part of a breed-to-release program, based on scientific advice from Dr Arthur White.
The program is being carried out by Sydney Desalination Plant (SDP) in partnership with Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh and Veolia, which operates the plant.
Symbio Wildlife Park managing director Matt Radnidge said the green and golden bell frog (Litoria aurea) was the first species ever listed as threatened in NSW.
"Ironically, it was also the first frog encountered in 1770 by Cook's party on their arrival in Botany Bay," he said.
"When they first landed and went in search of water, they discovered a vivid green and gold coloured frog - what we now know as the green and golden bell frog.
"They have a rich history that is intrinsically linked to our region, and that's why it's crucial that we partner with organisations like the Sydney Desalination Plant to safeguard the future of this iconic Australian species.
"We look forward to seeing first-hand the positive impact this program will have on the local ecosystem."
Veolia and Symbio will be responsible for the day-to-day care of the tadpoles and young frogs, which are being monitored to help assess the re-created habitat and will provide regular reports on the frogs to the NSW Government Local Land Services, which has provided a grant to assist with the program.
Veolia staff built special tadpole 'nurseries' that include tanks filled with freshwater and saltwater.
The freshwater tanks allow the tadpoles to grow in their infancy, while the saltwater tanks are designed to protect adolescent frogs by reducing the risk of disease.
Once the tadpoles mature into frogs, it is intended that they will use the plant's 15-hectare Conservation Area to establish a breeding colony and help repopulate the peninsula.
SDP's Chief Executive Philip Narezzi said, "We believe that this collaboration will not only make a meaningful contribution to the conservation of the green and golden bell frog, but also raise awareness about this species and the importance of preserving our natural habitats".
The tadpole breeding program comes a year after 800 native eucalypt trees were planted on the desalination plant site to help feed a colony of koalas at Symbio Wildlife Park.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.