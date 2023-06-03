St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The Local Pantry at Engadine wins cafe of the year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2023

By Eva Kolimar
June 3 2023 - 10:00am
The Local Pantry owners, husband and wife, Lisa Travini and Michael Teisel with their global cafe award. Picture by Chris Lane
The Local Pantry owners, husband and wife, Lisa Travini and Michael Teisel with their global cafe award. Picture by Chris Lane

The Local Pantry is no stranger to winning accolades, but this recent one might just smash the lot.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

