The Local Pantry is no stranger to winning accolades, but this recent one might just smash the lot.
Going up against more than 30 countries, the Engadine cafe won 'global cafe of the year' in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards, which celebrates the success and continued achievements of businesses and individuals.
More than 90,000 businesses, corporate professionals, magazine contributors and subscribers were invited to nominate companies and individuals for the award. They were asked to consider innovation, experience, sustainability, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence.
The Local Pantry features in the Global Awards Guide 2023, which is distributed to businesses and professionals worldwide.
It was also recently nominated in the Telstra Best of Business Awards 2024, and was an Australian Small Business champion finalist across several years. It has won several local business awards.
A key to its success the owners say, is everything from roasted in-house coffee bean blend from Ethiopia and Papua New Guinea, to a dedicated focus on community festive spirit.
Husband and wife team Lisa Travini and Michael Teisel launched the cafe almost six years ago.
"We are still pinching ourselves," Lisa said. "It's an incredible recognition of what we do and what we create."
With a background in events management, Lisa strives to create a fun and vibrant atmosphere, to go with a frothy cappuccino.
"We do things outside the norm," she said. "We are looking at having a snow party for winter, and a 'day of the dead' for Halloween, then something for Oktoberfest.
"On Friday and Saturday nights we have a tapas wine lounge with live music and cocktails. There aren't a lot of options in this community for night life."
The cafe is also big on staff training and sustainability. "We work with an external training provider, and we recycle waste and food scraps," Lisa said. "We give it to customers who have chickens, and our takeaway cutlery is made from upcycled coffee grind."
Dietary desires are on the forefront, with a separate gluten free menu, with a significant coeliac following.
A five star rating on Tripadvisor certainly helps. The Local Pantry is a hot-spot drop-in for not only residents, but passers-through. "Lots of travellers who head down to the national park come to us because they look up the best cafes in the area," Lisa said. "We're not only a local favourite but for people outside of Engadine as well."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
