St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale loss Saints win

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale loss
Rockdale loss

APIA put some distance between their nearest NPL rival Rockdale Ilinden after a 2-1 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.