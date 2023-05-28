APIA put some distance between their nearest NPL rival Rockdale Ilinden after a 2-1 victory at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
APIA defender Anthony Sparacino got the visitors off to an ideal start as he scored after nine minutes before the NPL's Men's top goalscorer Alec Urosevski levelled the tie.
APIA then stole the headlines six minutes from time that gave them a valuable victory.
St George City secured three points with a 3-0 victory over the NWS Spirit FC.
