The construction of new wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse to allow a ferry service to be reintroduced between Kurnell and La Perouse is due to start in July.
The wharves are expected to be finished in late 2024.
Transport for NSW, which is delivering the project in conjunction with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, announced the starting date on Monday.
The statement said the project "aims to improve visitor experience at Kurnell and La Perouse, including access to the national park".
"To prepare for construction, the project team will carry out investigation work later this month at both La Perouse and Kurnell.
"This will include locating underwater cable and carrying out surveys on the road, kerb and other locations within the area, as well as relocating seagrass."
The statement said TfNSW was partnering with the University of NSW and Gamay Rangers to relocate Posidonia australis seagrass from Botany Bay to nearby meadows to ensure it was preserved and replanted in nearby areas where seagrass had previously been lost.
They would also replant Posidonia australis fragments collected from shorelines around Botany Bay.
"This restoration work aims to create a greater area of habitat for this seagrass than the current area," the statement said.
Mark Hutchings, TfNSW chief operations officer, said, "Replacing these wharves will allow for future ferry access between both sides of Kamay Botany Bay National Park.
"The wharves will also improve access for locals and visitors in small commercial and recreational boats and for people to swim, dive, fish, walk and enjoy the local sights.
"The project recognises the rich culture and ongoing importance of the area to Aboriginal people.
"Feedback from the community has helped to guide the project's design - and stories of Country have been embedded into elements of the wharves.
"Large scale artworks by two local Aboriginal artists have been integrated into the designs of the jetty and the shelter structures at La Perouse and Kurnell."
Noeleen Timbery, chairperson of the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, said the building of the ferry wharves would support future cultural education and tourism operations, environmental protection programs and support retail and hospitality services within the local Aboriginal community.
"Kamay has been our home for millennia," she said. "Building the new ferry wharves will help us restore and strengthen our connection across Kamay in a contemporary practice of continuing culture.
"We strongly support the Kamay Ferry Wharves Project, for the multiple cultural and economic opportunities it will bring to the Aboriginal community and wider community."
Community drop-in sessions:
Saturday 3 June from 2pm to 4pm near the La Perouse Monument off Anzac Parade; and
"We'd encourage anyone who would like to learn more about the project or who have questions on any aspect of it, to come along and meet the project team," said Mark Hutchings
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
