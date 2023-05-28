St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Construction of ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse to start in July

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:15am
Visualisation of the new ferry wharf at Kurnell. Picture EIS
The construction of new wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse to allow a ferry service to be reintroduced between Kurnell and La Perouse is due to start in July.

