The Lex Man (Alexi Collins) launches first live show at Sutherland Arts Theatre

By Eva Kolimar
June 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Alexi Collins, also known as The Lex Man, is performing his first live family show as a children's music entertainer at Sutherland Arts Theatre on June 24. Picture by Chris Lane
Teacher turned children's entertainer Alexi Collins will launch his new project as a kids' music artist at Sutherland Arts Theatre on June 24.

