Teacher turned children's entertainer Alexi Collins will launch his new project as a kids' music artist at Sutherland Arts Theatre on June 24.
Collins, who worked as a school teacher for five years, is returning to his musical roots - but this time it's a slightly different slant.
The former pop band member has merged his passions, bringing fun and laughter to kids in Sutherland Shire. The father, also inspired by his children, will introduce The Lex Man (his alter-ego) on stage.
It follows the release of his first album in 2023, and this will be the first live show.
The Kirrawee natural born performer was a member of alternative pop band Tigertown for seven years, touring all over the world and sharing the stage with major pop artists.
After becoming a dad and teaching students, he combined his passions to create the debut album. Collins writes and records all his music and self-produces his videos.
The 32-year-old has had quite the musical adventure. "I spent most of my teenage and adult life being a member of a few bands, and one of those was the mildly successful Tigertown," he said. "We toured internationally with Panic at the Disco and Troye Sivan.
"That came to an end and I became a father of two, and an English and drama teacher. This year I became primary carer for my kids while my wife went back to full time work so I thought I'd use the time to launch this project for a bit of fun.
"I was playing music for my kids and that turned into a silly, fun and educational music program. The goal is to write fun music for kids that parents wouldn't hate, and get kids excited about music and life."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
