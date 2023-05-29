Gymea shop Lonely Coat Books & Art has become a hub for the Voice to Parliament Yes campaign.
Co-owners Shivaun Weybury and Dominic Fitzsimmons, an academic at UNSW, have partnered with Yes23 Sutherland Shire to have small discussion groups for local residents.
Yes23 is a campaign led by Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition.
The next session at the Gymea shop is on Sunday June 4 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and bookings can be made on the shop's website.
About 15-20 people will discuss Thomas Mayo and Kerry O'Brien's Voice to Parliament Handbook, published May 17 by Hardie Grant.
"The book has gone to number four or five in Australia - lots of people are reading it," Ms Weybury said.
"It's very easy to read, dispels some of the myths going around and answers questions people have about the Voice.
"We have some very interesting and knowledgeable people attending, including an expert in Canadian constitutional law and treaties with native Americans.
"It is just an informal get-together for people in the local area.
"We are keeping the groups small so people can ask their questions and not feel too overwhelmed."
Ms Weybury said she believed they were one of the first businesses, or perhaps the first, in the shire to openly support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Ms Weybury opened the salon-style shop in Gymea Bay Road, north of the railway bridge, in May 2021.
Offering "something different with beautiful books, original artworks, unique jewellery and designer toys for adults and children", the business attracted a lot of interest, but then came the COVID lockdown.
Ms Weybury told the Leader in July 2021, "I am struggling to make the rent and I am not sure I am eligible for government support as I can't compare figures with last year".
"I am frantically trying to get things online and build a social media presence, which is not necessarily my forte.
"Hopefully, I can make it work until the virus is back under control, not just for me but for the sake of the community who really seem to want something like this.
"I have to keep positive. I don't think I have any choice, I just have to keep going."
Ms Weybury's daughter Georgia, who was six at the time and on the autism spectrum, was responsible for the shop's name.
"When we would leave a piece of clothing or something in the car, Georgia would be worried it would get lonely," her mother explained.
Two years later, Ms Weybury says business conditions "are some of the toughest we have seen because people are really feeling cost of living increases".
"That said, local people have been really supportive and have loved having us here," she said.
"There are a lot of creative people in the shire and Lonely Coat fits the Gymea village vibe.
"We just hang in there and hopefully we will come out the other side."
Ms Weybury said their focus was on "providing opportunities for education and social connection".
"We believe our events, and the Voice itself, are a way of bringing people together," she said. "We are planning future events like Story Time for kids and Collage Workshops for adults."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
