Arson Unit detectives appeal for information after man targeted

Arson Unit detectives are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted and his business severely damaged by fire.
At about 9.45pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, emergency services were called to an underground carpark on Northcote Street at Mortdale following reports of an assault.
Officers attached to Burwood Police Area Command found a man, 43, suffering serious injuries after allegedly being repeatedly hit with a baseball bat by three unknown men who then fled the scene.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The next week at about 3am on January 4, emergency services were called to a restaurant on The Boulevard at Strathfield following reports of a fire.
Fire & Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, which caused significant damage to the business. An allegedly stolen black BMW was found alight on Portland Avenue in Enfield a short time later.
Officers attached to Auburn and Burwood Police Area Commands established crime scenes at both locations before detectives from State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad Arson Unit took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Crispe.
Strike force detectives are treating the alleged assault of the man, as well as the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, as linked.
It is further believed a number of those involved could have links to Organised Criminal Networks (OCN).
As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV of the unknown men who may be able to assist with the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam vision around the time and place of either incident to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.