St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two men charged after alleged Mortdale assault and arson attack

June 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men charged after alleged Mortdale assault and arson attack
Two men charged after alleged Mortdale assault and arson attack

Arson Unit detectives have charged two men following an investigation into an alleged assault and arson attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.