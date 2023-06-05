Two men charged after alleged Mortdale assault and arson attack

Arson Unit detectives have charged two men following an investigation into an alleged assault and arson attack.
On December 29, 2022, emergency services were called to an underground carpark on Northcote Street at Mortdale following reports of an assault.
Officers found a 43-year-old man suffering serious injuries after allegedly being repeatedly hit with a baseball bat by three unknown men who then fled the scene.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
On January 4, emergency services were called to a restaurant in Sydney's inner west following reports of a fire. An allegedly stolen black BMW was found alight a short time later.
Officers established crime scenes at both locations before detectives from State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad Arson Unit took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Crispe. Detectives believe the alleged assault of the man and suspicious fire are linked.
Following extensive inquiries, including a public appeal for information, on June 1, detectives arrested a man at a Correctional Centre on the mid-north coast.
The 40-year-old was charged with two counts of destroying property in company using fire, driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period, and driving conveyance taken without consent of owner, and receiving motor vehicle part-theft. He was refused bail and was due to appear in court on June 2.
Strike force detectives arrested another man at a Correctional Centre in Silverwater. The 23-year-old was charged with two counts of destroying property in company using fire and driving conveyance taken without consent of owner. He was refused bail to appear in court on January 7.
Police will allege in court the two men were involved in the alleged arson attack.
