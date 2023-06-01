St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Schools

Endeavour Sports High School is formally recognised as an official Australian Olympic Pathway School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 1 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Olympic athletes Craig Stevens, Carl Wilson and Stacy McManus congratulate Endeavour Sports High School's partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee. Pictured also, principal James Kozlowski and students Andre Rizgalla, Tay-leiha Clark and Jasynta Lampret. Picture by Chris Lane
It's not every day you get to meet the people you most look up to in life, but for these students, a chance to chat with some of Australia's most celebrated Olympians was a special treat.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

