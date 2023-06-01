It's not every day you get to meet the people you most look up to in life, but for these students, a chance to chat with some of Australia's most celebrated Olympians was a special treat.
Endeavour Sports High welcomed some well-known athletes to the school on May 31, as part of the school's launch after being announced as an official Australian Olympic Pathway School.
Endeavour alumni Stacy McManus, Craig Stevens and Carl Wilson, were joined by Acting Secretary of the NSW Department of Education Murat Dizdar, to formally recognise the Caringbah co-educational school.
Endeavour High was earlier announced as one of seven sports high school in NSW to receive the recognition. The NSW Government initiative with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) was aimed at boosting opportunities for talented NSW athletes to progress their sporting and academic careers.
School Principal James Kozlowski said having the athletes there was inspiring for students.
"These are people who have been associated with us previously as part of our relationships we have developed over time," he said.
"Our Year 7 students in the targeted sports program and 30 of our most talented athletes across all year groups were part of the audience. They have combined their studies with their sport and they are showing that they can be a success inside and outside of the classroom.
"One of our former students is our swimming coach and he's coaching athletes who will hopefully represent Australia down the track."
McManus represented Australia in softball (Tokyo 2020), Stevens in Athens 2004 and in Beijing 2008 for swimming, and Wilson in Seoul 1988 for swimming.
McManus said the link would create awareness. "Knowing that you can come to this school and there is a pathway program in place toward the Olympic Games is really inspiring and will help Australian Olympians in the future," she said.
"It's a source of motivation for the students to see the Olympic rings each day at their school," Wilson said. "It will give the students the opportunity to just dream and if you can dream, you can do".
AOC Chief of Community Engagement James Edwards, said the committee was looking forward to a long-term partnership with the school.
"With the signs now up on the walls, the students can see and understand they are part of a unique partnership, and they have the support from AOC, NSWIS, the NSW Office of Sport and all the sports that contribute to the pathway programs here at the school," he said.
"[It is] about demonstrating that support, but also showcasing the opportunities going forward".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
