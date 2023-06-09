Future connections were being created within the school gates at Kingsgrove High School this month, for the third annual 'Future Links' career expo.
Designed to support students in preparation for not only life after school but how to best assist them in following their skills and passions, the expo aimed to unite school communities.
Stall holders were on site to offer advice to students, as a way of building relationships with community businesses and large employment organisations.
Some of those included tertiary institutions, private colleges, Disability Services Australia, NSW Police recruitment, Defence Force Recruiting, NSW Department of Education - Teach NSW and Qantas Apprenticeships.
The week-long event was targeted at each school cohort, with young years being supported to identifying their skills, strengths and interests, and senior years, to help them to plan for their future.
Careers advisor Artermis Theodoris said there were some interesting trends developing from this year's event.
"I've seen a huge interest from Year 9 students who are starting to have conversations at home about their futures," she said. "Older students are going through subject selection so it's very relevant to them and those leaving school.
"There was strong interest from traditional areas such as nursing, business services and economics, but we've had a huge uptake in cyber security. A lot of students also want to know how to write a resume."
Other schools including Beverly Hills Girls and Kingsgrove North high schools joined the event.
This year the expo was made possible through a $10,000 grant received from NSW Ports.
"Each year we've been lucky enough to get grants, and as a public school we do need that extra funding," Ms Theodoris said.
NSW Ports Chief Executive Marika Calfas, said the business was delighted to support the careers week and expo, which was one of 17 projects rewarded funds under the 2022 Community Grants Program.
"NSW Ports is an active member of the communities within which we operate. Our ports and intermodal terminals play a vital role in supporting trades and industries and providing thousands of jobs, so we're proud to be able to give back through grants and sponsorships," she said.
"The expo was an excellent way to support students and highlight the various career pathways they might like to consider. These young people have the world at their feet and are about to enter a rapidly evolving workforce influenced by technology advancements."
