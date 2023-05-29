The owner of the former Toyota site at Caringbah has abandoned plans for a pub, hotel accommodation, shopping centre and new park providing courts for older children and fitness equipment for adults.
Aliro will focus instead on developing traditional industrial units.
A Sutherland Shire Council staff report said Aliro had advised by email its intention to withdraw the Planning Proposal and the accompanying offer to provide a park adjacent to Solander Playing Fields.
Aliro had stated: "As the development intent for the site has changed significantly from when the Planning Proposal was lodged, it is our intention to withdraw the current Planning Proposal".
The council report said, "It is understood that post-Covid Aliro has re-evaluated the long term use of the site and it now intends to focus on more traditional industrial uses, rather than office, tourism and lifestyle uses.
"While they would prefer the flexibility of long-term use that would be facilitated by the Planning Proposal, they no longer feel the offer made through the Planning Agreement is commercially justified."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
