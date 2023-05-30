The decision to sink the plan for a cruise ship terminal at Botany Bay was met with community celebration.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen has announced that the Minns Labor Government would not proceed with the proposal floated by the former State Government to build a terminal at either Yarra Bay or Molineux Point.
The proposal met fierce headwinds from the community with a campaign led by local group 'Save the Bay Coalition', Bayside and Randwick Councils and the La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council.
The NSW Port Authority undertook a Business Case for the cruise ship terminal at Botany Bay after capacity in Sydney Harbour became constrained and some sections of the industry pressed for a new terminal to be built at the Yarra Bay site.
In 2022 Bayside Council wrote to the State Government opposing the terminal plan due to the negative impact on the natural environment, traffic congestion, loss of green space and consequential land development pressures in the vicinity.
Ms Haylen described Yarra Bay as a priceless historical site.
"Despite two and a half centuries of development all around it, Yarra Bay remains essentially in its pristine and original natural state. It has a beautiful beach and a rich marine environment.
"The former Liberal Government was hell-bent on jeopardising all this by building a giant terminal at one end of the bay and inundating it with enormous cruise ships," she said.
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said, "This is such great news for our local community after a really long campaign. This area is just so beautiful and it needs to stay like this and be protected for future generations."
Federal Member for Kingsford Smith, Matt Thistlethwaite said beautiful Yarra Bay has been saved for the future enjoyment of the people of Sydney.
"This is the last remaining original shoreline of the northern side of Botany Bay," he said.
"The rest has been developed and the community came together to fight the unreasonable request from the previous Liberal government for a cruise terminal at picturesque Yarra Bay."
Maroubra MP Michael Daley thanked Bayside and Randwick Councils for their campaign against the proposal.
"But the real hero is Maria Poulos of the Save the Bay Coalition," he said.
"She led a great campaign against this. It was always going to lead to massive environmental destruction."
Ms Poulos said, "We are not letting our guard down. We will keep our Coalition going as Botany Bay is too tempting to the cruise industry and they are very powerful. But not as powerful as us."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.