Cruise ship plan dead in the water

By Jim Gainsford
May 30 2023 - 11:30am
The Minns Labor Government has sunk the proposal by the former State Government to build a cruise ship terminal at either Yarra Bay or Molineux Point, Botany Bay. Pictured is a young protestor expressing her opposition in 2019.
The decision to sink the plan for a cruise ship terminal at Botany Bay was met with community celebration.

