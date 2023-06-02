Around town in St George

Art historian and author Dr Garry Darby will serve as guest speaker at the next meeting of the Kogarah Historical Society, from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, June 8.
Dr Darby will speak on the history of the St George Sailing Club at Sans Souci.
All are welcome to attend and the talk will be followed by a short business meeting and afternoon tea. A cover charge of $5 covers the cost of afternoon tea and a lucky door prize.
For more details call Adele on 0444 566 239.
The Sans Souci Anglican Church Playgroup is open to all members of the local community and is for preschool children.
It runs every Wednesday during school terms from 9.30am to 11.30am and is staffed by volunteer accredited members of the church.
The session comprises of a free play, morning tea, storytelling and songs.
The group meets at 325 Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci. For more details visit sanssoucianglican.com/ministries/playtime/
A new Zumba Gold Class in Oatley run by Extra Mile PT at Oatley Uniting Church Hall is proving to be a hit with the locals.
It runs each Wednesday from 10.15am and costs $10 per person per session.
Zumba Gold is a version of the popular dance class Zumba, but with lower impact moves and a slightly slower pace, making it ideal for older adults.
Teacher Zena encourages all to give it a go, "even people who think they can't dance".
Extra Mile PT also runs Steady, Stabvle and Able, a balance-focused class in Oatley, Penshurst, Sylvania and Kinsgrove.
For more details call 0421 902 520.
Health Space Oatley will offer free treatments between 1pm and 4pm on July 15, to celebrate its finalists spot in the Local Business Awards.
Complimentary treatments include free chiropractic assessments, 10 minute massages, scenar therapy and laser acupuncture facials.
The following educational talks will also take place: Headache Relief with Dr Keiran Shanahan at 13.0pm; Neck and Shoulder Pain with Mike Daly at 2pm; Skin Rejuvenation with Hong Lu at 2.30pm; and Massage Mgic with Valentine Inglis at 3pm.
There will also be nibbles and drinks, goodie bags and ballooons.
For more details call 9579 5100.
