Around town in St George

June 3 2023 - 8:30am
Dr Garry Darby with St George Sailng Club's historian Wayne Pasco. Picture: John Veage.
Historic meeting

Art historian and author Dr Garry Darby will serve as guest speaker at the next meeting of the Kogarah Historical Society, from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, June 8.

