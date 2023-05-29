In celebration of International Day of the Family, Ramsgate RSL Club held a Family Fun Day on Sunday, 28th May in Pemberton Reserve.
It was the second time the club has hosted the event.
Entry was free with all the rides and activities complimentary including the Ninja Obstacle Course, Rock Climbing Wall, Double Bungee and Mini Merry-Go-Around.
Activities included a petting zoo, face painting, balloon twisting, bubble performers and temporary tattoos.
There was entertainment from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts, Oscar Kami and special guest Bluey who proved a hit with all the kids
All proceeds from the barbecue were donated to St George PCYC.
Food trucks and stalls included Kerbside Feast serving up Mexican and kids meals, OMG Donuts, Paradise Ice Cream and Nixpresso Café. Stalls included Ombre Hair Braiding, Showbags, Crystals, Fidget and Squishee Toys, Resin Jewellery and Homewares, Candles and Bath Products and Premium Pet Products.
