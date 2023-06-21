A new program for mums in the Hurstville community has launched, with a public school accommodating their space to grow the social program.
Hurstville Public School provides a free haven for women and mothers in St George, to gather for a chat and a mingle.
The She Shed program is on each Tuesday for two hours in the school term, and gives women aged 17 and older an opportunity to meet new people.
Christina Esma, who helps run the program, said the concept started during COVID-19 in 2020.
"We wanted to create a safe place for women where they can find support, encouragement, share their stories and build meaningful relationships," she said.
"The Community She Shed is an inclusive space for women. We provide different speakers each week that offer information about local service providers, and mindfulness activities."
The program started in south west Sydney, and was launched at Hurstville in early May.
"At the moment we are only get eight women and hoping that we could get more women from the St George area," Ms Esma said.
The school's Well-Being Support Officer Rachel O'Toole, who also runs the program, said the idea was supported by the school from the beginning. She said it was being well received also by women.
"During COVID-19 I wanted to start something up because parents were saying things were being taken away from them," she said.
"For some, getting together within the school gates was their form of social interaction. I wanted to create something not just for mums of the school, but for women in the area, so they can create friendships.
"The council wasn't able to help with a venue so the school helped us with hosting a free space, where women can relax, connect and grow.
"A lot of the population cannot speak very good English and don't have many family members here so it's an opportunity for them to have social interaction."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
