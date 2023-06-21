St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Community

Community She Shed program launches at Hurstville Public School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christina Esma and Rachel O'Toole, who run the Community She Shed program at Hurstville Public School, said it's designed to give women in the area a space to interact. Picture by Chris Lane
Christina Esma and Rachel O'Toole, who run the Community She Shed program at Hurstville Public School, said it's designed to give women in the area a space to interact. Picture by Chris Lane

A new program for mums in the Hurstville community has launched, with a public school accommodating their space to grow the social program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.