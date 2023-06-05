When Year 11 De La Salle Cronulla student Chelsea Sutton crossed the line first at the recent Australian u18 Canoe Marathon Titles in Geelong she was also asked to start packing her bags for a trip to Denmark.
Australian team selection was based off results from the 2023 PA Canoe Marathon Championships held on the Barwon River at the Geelong Canoe Club on April 6-10.
Paddle Australia then announced the 40 athletes that will represent the country at the 2023 World Championships and Masters Canoe Marathon World Championships in Vejen, Denmark from 28 August - 3 September 2023.
PA Sport Operations Manager Annabelle White offered her congratulations to the athletes selected.
"Representing your country at a World Championships is a real honour, and one that I know these athletes will continue to do with pride." she said
"It's very exciting to see a lot of World Championships experience in our senior team, along with some new faces ready to make their Australian debuts in the Junior and U23 events, and we look forward to seeing them in action at the World Championships "
Chelsea was one of four Junior Women chosen, along with Victorians Isabella Parish and Emma Murray in the Long Course K2, and Emma Murray (VIC) and Chelsea - in the Long Course K1.
The 16 yr old Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club member had grown up competing in Wanda Nippers and at Bill Parsons Academy of Gymnastics so she knew what discipline and hard work looked like.
Chelsea started paddling surf skis with her Wanda Ironman brother Dane and now spends five mornings a week training in the junior program at the Manly Warringah Kayak Club on Narrabeen Lake.
The young paddler now heads to Denmark to do a pre training camp with no real outside financial support.
"Im just hoping to get a top ten finish, its all about the experience" she said
"I just have one long race - paddling 19 kms as fast as I can on Lake Jels in Vejen"
Chelsea's aim is to progress to the u18 Australian Sprint Kayak team which is held over a shorter distance, but is a discipline which is all about strength and more technique.
" At the moment I'm in a serious training block every morning and afternoon -I'm doing up to 80 km per week, so it will be good to get away to compete."
Chelsea's mum Fiona who has been doing a lot of driving and is also going with her said its an exciting time.
"Its a big event and she has never travelled overseas before so it is very exciting for her going away to compete"
Denmark is known as the home of the seafaring Vikings and Chelsea hopes to utilise the most of her opportunity to make her mark among the Canoe Worlds Elite.
