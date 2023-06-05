St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Marathon paddle for Chelsea

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
16 yr old Cronulla kayak paddler Chelsea Sutton is competing at the upcoming Denmark World Marathon Titles. Picture John Veage
When Year 11 De La Salle Cronulla student Chelsea Sutton crossed the line first at the recent Australian u18 Canoe Marathon Titles in Geelong she was also asked to start packing her bags for a trip to Denmark.

