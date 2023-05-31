Da-da-da dum (click click).
Miranda Musical Theatre Company will be making its debut performance of The Addams Family production from June 9-18 at the newly renovated Sutherland Arts Theatre.
Featuring an eerie cast of 20 and directed by local talent, this ghoulish show is not one to miss.
After a near three-year show hiatus due to forced COVID-19 interruptions, the theatre company made its return to stage in March with its first production of the 2023 season, Rent.
The company is back presenting its first production at Sutherland Arts Theatre (former Memorial School of Arts), which received state- of-the-art refurbishments and re-opened to the public in February, as part of the Sutherland Shire Council's initiative to revitilise the arts precinct in the community.
The Addams Family is a new musical comedy based on the hit characters that are beloved throughout generations. Based upon the original characters created by Charles Addams, the musical features the ghoulish members of an American family, who strangely also happen to have a love for all things macabre.
Audiences will meet the four quirky family members including the eccentric Gomez, the haunting Morticia, their morbidly focused daughter Wednesday, and her disturbed little brother Pugsley.
They are joined on stage for this twisted spectacle by other classic characters including the moon-loving Uncle Fester, their sassy Grandma Addams and the devilishly somber butler, Lurch.
Together, the musical embraces the wackiness present in every family, as two very different worlds collide and force the family to embrace its darkest fears, yet find love and fulfilment in a whole new and meaningful way.
The musical brought to life by long-term member and former president, Tim Dennis, who takes up the creative helm in the role of director. He, along with musical directors Anthony Cutrupi and Thomas Odell, and choreographer Steph Westbrooke, have assembled the cast to bring idiosyncratic characters to life.
"I am thrilled to put together this unique and entertaining interpretation of the classic story. Our production team, cast and crew have pulled out all the stops to ensure our production is fun, entertaining...and a little bit twisted," Dennis said.
June 9 and 8pm; June 10 at 2pm & 8pm; June 11 at 2pm; June 14 at 8pm ($45 ticket offer); June 16 at 8pm; June 17 at 2pm & 8pm; June 18 at 2pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
