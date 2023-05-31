Mothers and daughters bonded at St George Girls High School recently, for the selective school's mother daughter gala.
The aim was to celebrate inter-generational connections within the school community.
The annual event is a tradition in the school calendar, and this year was held at Beverly Park Golf Club.
Ladies young and older dressed to the theme of '70s or 80s' taking guests down memory lane.
There were school performances and prizes donated by businesses and sponsors including Prezzee Smart eGift Card, Desire Gemstones and Diamonds, Officeworks Carlton, Events Cinemas. The event was also a fundraiser for the school to ensure the continuation of valuable educational programs and initiatives.
The gala was brought together by the President of the Mothers Committee Mon Zin, with the support of the school leadership staff.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.