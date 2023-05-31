St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Schools

St George Girls High School hosts annual Mother Daughter gala

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mothers and daughters bonded at St George Girls High School recently, for the selective school's mother daughter gala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.