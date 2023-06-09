We write with regard to the apparently 'sick' fig tree in Monro Park (Sick fig questions. Leader 31 May, p. 1-2).
At the beginning of the Development Application process prior to the building of the unit block "Carrington" on the corner of Allison Road and Clyde Avenue in south Cronulla in 1994, residents were concerned that the proposed building would result in damage or death of the large fig tree on the corner.
We engaged a consultant arborist for a specialist opinion. His conclusion, after investigation of the site and tree, was that the footprint of the proposed building would lead to considerable damage to the roots of the fig and that it was likely it would not survive the damage in the long-term, probably succumbing to fungal infection.
Fortunately, council took this advice on board, and following discussions with the arborist, community group and the developer, a compromise was reached, where the developer was permitted to include a fourth floor to the building but that the footprint would be pushed back to the locations of the houses originally occupying the site.
As well, one of the consent conditions was that ANY damage to the tree's roots during excavations and/or building would require an arborist to be called immediately and the damage bagged and treated with fungicide.
Retired members of the local community monitored this requirement, and after some initial push-back by the site supervisor, both he and the workers were diligent in adhering to the consent condition.
As well, once the building was completed there was discussion between the community, the developer and Council regarding the footpath, as some of the fig roots extended over the proposed footpath root, some above the ground level.
Our recollection is that council sought advice from the ground staff at Centennial Park (with considerable experience of figs and disturbance) and a footpath was constructed by cantilevering it over the exposed tree roots.
This footpath has been repaired in this way at least once since then and the tree, also estimated to be around 80 years old, is currently surviving well and remains a joy to both the community and the local birds and other wildlife.
Like Cr Farmer, we are aghast that a root was cut on the Monro Park heritage listed tree to establish a concrete base for a seat. However, we are more concerned about her other question. With the Parc development so close to both of these listed trees, it seems inevitable that the roots of one, other or both will be exposed and probably damaged.
We ask if this has been closely considered by council, expert advice sought and consent conditions, aimed at preserving the trees, put in place?
Tom and Gina Grant, Cronulla
Re the new whale viewing platform (Leader June 31), there is extra space and parking for viewing, however as for protection from the weather we have visited a few times and even the one platform out of five that has cover invited the freezing wind in.
And the rain! There is no permanent table or seating for the research team.
Each platform has concrete edging for seating. I'm waiting to see how many people fall off these drops and injure themselves.
And as you state, no toilet facilities. At 2.5 million, I would have expected a toilet facility for the thousands of expected visitors. The closest toilet facility is at the permanently closed office in the park.
Also, there are already cracks appearing in the concrete paths as there are no expansion gaps. Rust colour is appearing on the railings.
Name supplied
I awake once again cursing silently as I choke on thick smoke filling my bedroom.
Alas, I have forgotten to close the window before bed again, and the smoke from a multitude of neighbours; wood fires has filled the room.
I call upon Sutherland Shire Council to ban wood fired heating in homes. It has been done elsewhere, with research finding that it is dangerous to one's health.
Recall the summers of late, prior to La Nia, where we spent days or weeks choking on air polluted by bushfires.
Ban wood fired heating. End the need for many to choose between choking on smoke or airless imprisonment all winter long for the sake of those who wish to live in the nineteenth century.
Alfie R, Caringbah
In response to Jason Morris from Oyster Bay on being fined while parking during soccer games. While I agree with all of Jason's points, I'm left scratching my head at why he drove in the first place when he lives 500m away.
When we drive there from Caringbah with the kids to play soccer we usually have to park 500m away - perhaps out the front of Jason's house. If Jason just parked in his garage, it would free up some space down at the oval.
Dave, Caringbah
Re the request for an explanation about bats Over Como (Leader May 28).
Bat experts from the University of Western Sydney have explained to me that there is a bat colony in the Myles Dunphy Reserve, west of the T4 railway line at Oatley.
This bat camp has been there for many years and the bats flying out at dusk and passing over the Georges River and Como are probably from there and headed to their feeding grounds in Heathcote National Park west of the Princes Highway.
The bats feed on the nectar of the flowering trees in the National Park and return to their camp at Oatley before dawn. Bats are important pollinators in the ecosystem and vital to the health and wellbeing of the trees in National Parks.
Georges River Council monitors and protects this colony at Oatley and provides a great deal of information online for those who want further information.
Helen Hawkins
The article on plans for major upgrades proposed for Sutherland Shire leisure centres reads more like a script from the ABC satirical series Utopia.
Warren Bell
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
