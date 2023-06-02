St George Brass Band is going from strength to musical strength.
It recently won several awards at the Metropolitan Solo and Ensemble Competition this year.
The Sydney Metropolitan Band Branch held its annual contest in late May at De La Salle Caringbah, with more than 200 entries from more than 20 bands.
Each year, the Aggregate Shield is given to the band with the most points gained from first, second and third placings. St George Brass Band has held the shield for the past three competitions.
St George had 40 entries in 22 events from 22 events from under 11 to open age. The band scored a total of 72 points - a little less than in 2022 but a notable achievement.
It retained the Aub Owens Trophy for under 15 brass with a win by cornetist Savannah Heerey Mao.
The HJC Cartledge Trophy for under 19 brass was also retained by Alex Putra, 15, of South Hurstville, winning on euphonium.
Another notable success for the district was achieved by Holly Williams (17) of Blakehurst who won several events on saxophone, representing Shire Bands Incorporated.
St George's National Junior Tuba Champion Leo Huang, was unavailable for the Metropolitan Solos due to a clash with City of Sydney Eisteddfod, where he won the $3000 first prize for Open Concerto.
Georges River Council provides financial support through its community grants program, which has enabled more members to enter competitions. Earlwood-Bardwell Park RSL Club has also been a strong supporter of the band for many years.
St George Brass has 16 entries in the state solo and ensemble championships in June.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.