Mai Soliman is an inspiring young female St George boxer who turned pro in 2022 and is already a winner.
The 25 yr old former Blakehurst High alumni is a trainer at F45 Hurstville, but the Egyptian-born fighter, who moved to Australia aged nine, knew she was destined for the pro ranks.
"I wasn't aiming for the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, so my coach and I decided to turn pro last year.
"My style is a more pro style, I love getting in there and putting on pressure, being aggressive," she said.
Soliman made her professional boxing debut defeating Ali Jensen in a six round fight, knocking her down in the fifth for a dominant win, however, when she fought for the vacant Australasian flyweight title against Bec Moss in her second fight, she lost by a split decision.
Soliman returned to the ring in March when she defeated Sarah Higginson, she won this match up in four rounds and is now set to fight again on June 30 at Revesby Workers Club.
Mai and coach/manager Uri Pavi have also heavily campaigned for equality in boxing and have had a win lobbying authorities to extend fights to the same as professional men's boxing.
At present, women's rounds are two minutes long and the amount of rounds is capped. Mai has fought for three minute rounds and other rule changes to close the gap between men and women in the sport.
Soliman also wants female bouts extended to 12-rounds for world titles. All women's world title fights are two-minute rounds, ranging from six to 10 rounds.
Soliman's mission is almost complete because she will make history when she fights Kiwi born Australian boxer Nicila Costello in the country's first women's professional boxing fight with three-minute rounds.
"It's a win but we fought for it," Uro said.
"There is push back and entrenched roadblocks to battle with-its just the way its always been."
Soliman said in sparring they are already doing it.
"We train just as hard as the men, if not harder.
"We don't want my fight to be a one off. We want to grow it from the grass roots, equality in boxing.
"We have to try and change the world."
On June 30, for the first time 'down under', women's boxing will be fought like men under MASA fight rules.
Its a hard battle against Queensland and Australian national champion Nicila Costello coming off two losses for the WBA Oceania title and the WIBA World title.
"More rounds and three-minute rounds will make women's boxing grow and get more exposure, we have to value the fighter," Soliman said.
"In the UFC, women are fighting title fights the same as the men. So why can't we?"
Soliman's next fight could be for the Australian title.
One battle at a time.
