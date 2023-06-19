St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Battle front

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah's Mai Soliman will make history fighting for three minute rounds on June 30 at Revesby Workers Club. Picture John Veage
Kogarah's Mai Soliman will make history fighting for three minute rounds on June 30 at Revesby Workers Club. Picture John Veage

Mai Soliman is an inspiring young female St George boxer who turned pro in 2022 and is already a winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.