Un(contained) Arts Festival 2023 returns to Kogarah

June 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Un[contained] will feature immersive art installations, live performances, and food trucks for three days at Kogarah Town Square, along Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Georges River Counci's Un[contained] Arts Festival 2023 will return to Kogarah this winter, from Friday 23-Sunday 25 June.

Local News

