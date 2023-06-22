Un(contained) Arts Festival 2023 returns to Kogarah

Georges River Counci's Un[contained] Arts Festival 2023 will return to Kogarah this winter, from Friday 23-Sunday 25 June.
The event attracted more than 26,000 people in 2021 and was nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Un[contained] will feature immersive art installations, live performances, and food trucks for three days at Kogarah Town Square, along Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
Artists this year will include Aaron McGarry, Amy Claire Mills, Nathan Starchild, Curious Legends, UNSW Illuminate, Ox King, Darren Charlwood, Tim Andrew, Pulsing Heart and many more!
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "Council is very excited to deliver the Un[contained] Arts Festival again, we are expecting 30,000 locals and Sydney visitors to attend this year.
"Festivals like these are important because it brings our community together to enjoy a cultural experience you don't get every day.
"It's a chance for all people of all ages to get out during winter to experience music, sound, light and be amazed by the creative interactive performances," he said.
Date: Friday 23 June - Sunday 25 June 2023
Time: 4.30pm - 10.00pm
Where: Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah
Cost: Free
For more information, visit Council's Un[contained] events page online.
