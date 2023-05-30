Debate Voice issue with kindness and respect says Hughes MP Jenny Ware Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware realises the value of community consultation in her role as a representative of her electorate. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about education and the referendum on the Voice legislation.

"Twelve months ago the electors of Hughes put their faith and trust in me to represent and serve them in the Federal Parliament.

"It is an honour and a privilege that I will never take for granted. I will always be grateful for the opportunity that was given to me by the Hughes electorate.

"I am currently in the middle of a Parliamentary sitting fortnight in Canberra.

"While the proposed Voice referendum has dominated most of the media coverage, there are many other issues that affect my electorate and Australians generally.

"I spoke this week on a motion regarding the importance of education, particularly with including financial literacy within the school curriculum.

"Financial literacy is imperative for our youth - to be able to ensure that they are paid correctly, to be able to budget and to understand financial institutions, credit cards and "buy now pay later" options and to be able to negotiate car loans and home loans.

"Staying on education, I spoke about the excellent services and education opportunities available at St George and Sutherland Community College at Jannali. Particularly, after the COVID pandemic, many children did not return to school. The SGSCC offers many of these students secondary education and work placement opportunities. This is an important social service, ensuring that we do not lose these young people forever from the education sector.

"This week the Voice referendum legislation will be discussed and voted on. This will enable the referendum to go ahead.

"This referendum is very important for Australia - for Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australians alike. I will have a vote, along with 17.5 million other Australians.

"It is my view that it is time that we enshrined recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people into our Constitution. I have consulted widely within the community about the referendum and there is widespread support for this proposition.

"However, there is concern about the wording of the question. Despite many pleas and conversations, the Albanese Labor Government will not agree to change the wording.

"I encourage all Australians, especially those within the Hughes electorate, to read all available information on both the 'yes' and the 'no' campaigns.

"It is vitally important that over the coming months the debate is conducted with intellect, respect and kindness for and to both sides. It must not degenerate into name calling or virtue signalling.



"The people of Hughes put their trust and faith in me 12 months ago. Similarly, I put my trust and faith in them in the upcoming referendum."