Dial Up Plumbing promises premium service Advertising Feature

The Dial Up Plumbing team celebrate their Small Business Champions Award win at local restaurant Firehouse Grill with owners Neil and Viv. Picture supplied

At Dial Up Plumbing customer service is at the forefront of everything they do.

Owner and director Ben Harb said the business was founded on strong family and community values.

"We recognise the importance of each community member and client and ensure we provide them with the best plumbing skills and equipment along with the customer experience they deserve," Ben said.

"We treat every customer as our own family member and each home as our own."

Ben founded Dial Up Plumbing 20 years ago, inspired by the work ethic shown by his parents as he grew up.

"My father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and my mother had to work full time while taking care of her four children," he said.

"While this was a huge struggle for my family for many years, my parents always had a smile on their faces. This showed me anything was possible and drove me to develop my business so that I could support my family."

Now based in Kingsgrove, Dial Up Plumbing offers a vast range of plumbing maintenance services including pipe relining, blocked drain problems, toilet and tap repairs, hot water systems and burst pipes. "We support our customers by providing them with a high quality service for their home and workplace and continuously offer advice and value whenever we can," Ben said. "Further to this we have professional relationships with local real estate agents which are mutually beneficial.

"We source all of our inventory, uniforms, meals and so on from local businesses and restaurants and our marketing sources come from local businesses.

"Creating strong bonds with our community is crucial as they are the foundation of all that we do. Being part of a community that has supported my family in the past inspires me to give back. And that makes me extremely proud as both an individual and a business owner."