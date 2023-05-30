Master chef brings authentic Japanese dining experience to Kirrawee Advertising Feature

Japanese master chef Satoru Abiko has been working with the Umaya team to ensure the dining experience is better than ever. Picture supplied

In Japanese the word "umai" means yummy, so it's no surprise that delicious food is the promise when you visit Umaya Restaurant in South Village Kirrawee.

Using quality ingredients to create authentic Japanese food, Umaya is ready to welcome diners with their fresh sushi and sashimi, hot bowl Ramen and Japanese TAPAS as well as their friendly, attentive service.

Company director Mars Jian Yang said Umaya has enjoyed bringing the flavours of Japan to the Shire for the last four years.

"The people are nice and friendly here and we love being part of the community," Mr Mars said.

"We challenge our diners to try new Japanese food and tell us what they think. Their feedback is very important to us and helps us to keep our menu interesting."

Umaya is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and offers an extensive range of Japanese food.

The freshest ingredients from Sydney fish markets are brought in every day, such as Tasmanian king salmon, kingfish for sashimi and delicious king prawns for tempura.

They also use imported Japanese top graded Hokkaido Scallops which are guaranteed to be "sweet and melt in the mouth".

Other favourites include Signature Crispy Chicken Roll, which features crumbed chicken, cucumber and avocado with Japanese short-grain rice and seaweed, topped with house-made cheesy mayo and mustard mayo sauce.

Their sushi and sashimi dishes are prepared by experienced chefs who ensure the fish is sliced, assembled and served in a perfect way and that the sushi rice is at the right temperature and has an even texture and taste.

There are also the ever-popular rice and noodle bowls and delicious stir-fry dishes including Yaki Udon with either Wagyu beef, chicken or vegetables.

Mr Mars said Japanese master chef Satoru Abiko has been working with the Umaya team to "bring our food to the next level".

"The 61-year-old started work in the kitchen 45 years ago at Iroha Restaurant in Tokyo Japan and was trained by an Iron chef," he said.

"He moved to Australia 30 years ago and learned all about Modern Australian cuisine."

Chef Abiko joined Umaya three years ago and is also helping to develop new venues at World Square in the city and the Macquarie Centre.