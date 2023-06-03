He's at it again.
Jono Mosley, the Sutherland Shire bloke with a strong mind and arm muscles to match is hitting the ground again for a worthy cause.
After raising more than $27,000 for Lifeline in 2022, Jono is taking on the push-up challenge one more time.
Passionate about supporting raising awareness of mental health, Jono is preparing to take on the fitness feat - and in turn, save a life or two.
Shire residents and regular Leader readers may remember Jono's initial claim to national fame, after he helped find a missing 76-year-old man, Peter Elwin, in Heathcote national park after he was lost for two days. He had wandered from an aged care facility.
"After that there was a lot of attention and I wanted to use this attention to try help even more so I did the push up challenge for Lifeline and mental health awareness," Jono said.
He did 3144 push-ups for every life lost to suicide that year, and for his efforts, was the top individual who raised the most amount of money in the challenge.
"This funded 795 phone calls to lifeline and if that saves one life we have done something very special and changed someone's life," Jono said.
This year he has already donated more than $8500, and hopes to smash last year's figure.
"I was very proud to be recognised by Lifeline and the push up challenge for my efforts. I'm doing it again this year and want to make it even bigger," he said.
"I am just trying to do my part to help others struggling as I have been there."
As a gesture of thanks, Lifeline also invited Jono to be a guest at the organisation's 60th birthday celebration.
A spokesperson said Lifeline was grateful for Jono's hard work, time and dedication.
"We are currently receiving a call every 30 seconds and the demand for our service remains 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic. We rely on community support to train crisis supporters, answer more calls, reduce waiting times, grow and develop crisis support using new technology, and to ensure any Australian who needs our support knows where and how to find it. By pushing for Lifeline, the funds [he has] currently raised will enable us to answer 204 calls to those in crisis and ensure they do not have to face their darkest moment alone," the spokesperson said.
Donate to the challenge here
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.