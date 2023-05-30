Councillor calls for timetable for reopening of Kempt Field, Hurstville

Hurstville residents saved of open space need a timetable for the restoration and reopening of Kempt Field, Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu said.
Parts of the park including the $1.5 million adventure playground have been closed since last December due to subsidence.
This has caused a loss of much-needed open space in the high density heart of Hurstville.
"There are approximately 8,000 people who call the Hurstville City Centre home and 94 per cent of housing is high density," a council report said.
"The closure of Kempt Field, due to ongoing safety concerns, is directly impacting the health and wellbeing of the Hurstville community."
Cr Liu said it was important that Hurstville residents know as soon as possible when they will be able to access the park again.
Her Notice of Motion called at the May 22 council meeting called for a report detailing the steps that have been undertaken by Council to date and anticipated timeline of further work to be undertaken by the Department of Environment and Planning.
She also called for council staff to work with the Department of Environment and Planning to develop a communications framework to ensure the community is kept informed on the status and progress of works relating to contamination and subsidence at Kempt Field.
Council officers continue to meet with NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) to ascertain the condition of the site based on ongoing investigation and monitoring of subsidence and contamination undertaken by consultants engaged by DPIE.
These investigations will determine the long-term management of the site and usability by the community.
A meeting was held on 27 April to discuss the development of a Communication Plan by DPIE to better inform the community of current site concerns, ongoing management and future remediation actions.
The 3.173 hectare Kempt Field site is on the eastern edge of the Hurstville city centre, next to the East Quarter development.
The site, which was previously a brickworks, was filled to become a reserve around 1977. It is NSW Government-owned and has been under the care, control and management of Council for more than 40 years.
The shortage of open space in the Hurstville CBD promoted Cr Liu to submit a Notice of Motion last September calling for a report on land under the control of the state government including the extensive land holdings of Transport for NSW along Forest Road that could be converted to a linear park.
Georges River Council estimates there is between two to three hectares of land under Transport for NSW or government control in the Hurstville Ward.
"There could be a process where Transport for NSW could provide linear parks for public use along the train line at Hurstville similar to the one along the M5 corridor at Beverly Hills," Cr Liu said at the time.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
