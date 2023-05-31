Georges River moves to establish a Significant Tree Register

Georges River residents will be asked to nominate potential significant trees in their area to be included on the proposed council register.
The May 22 council meeting endorsed the definition of what constitutes a significant tree to be used to assess whether trees will be included on the future register.
Trees will be assessed by their visual/aesthetic, botanic/scientific, ecological, historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance.
As assessment criteria is subjective and requires highly technical knowledge for each individual tree species, an independent qualified consultant will be engage to undertake the assessment of significant tree nominations.
The consultant will be undertaking a robust assessment of each nominated tree using the above criteria.
For example, visual and aesthetic significance would apply to trees whose age, size, form, seasonal beauty and placement is such that they are not only magnificent examples of their species but are also a significant aesthetic component of the streetscape, park, garden or natural landscape in which they grow.
Botanic and scientific significance would apply to trees that could provide important and valuable propagating stock for scientific research, forestry or horticulture industries.
Historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance criteria would apply to trees that commemorate, are associated with or are reminders of, cultural practices, historic events or notable people.
Following the endorsement of the definition of significant tres, the Council will meet with local environmental groups including Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society to share and discuss 'best practice' before establishing the Significant Tree Database and associated guidelines.
The council will also seek nominations of potential trees of significance from the public for a period of 60 days to inform the development of the Significant Tree Register.
A further report will come to Council in late 2023 presenting the results of the community consultation and the draft Significant Tree Register.
Any significant tree that is on the register and is located on private land is to be included on all Planning Certificates.
