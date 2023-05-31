St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River moves to establish a Significant Tree Register

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 31 2023 - 10:30am
Residents with Sans Souci Park's landmark Moreton Bay Fig tree which they hope will be included on the new Georges River Signicant Tree Register.
Residents with Sans Souci Park's landmark Moreton Bay Fig tree which they hope will be included on the new Georges River Signicant Tree Register.

Georges River residents will be asked to nominate potential significant trees in their area to be included on the proposed council register.

