Shire Farmers' Market at Sutherland has been given a five-year extension after proving to be of community benefit since it was established in 2016.
Sutherland Shire Council has modified the development consent for the market, which is held in the Flora Street public car park every Saturday morning.
A review will be carried out in 2028, taking into account the parking situation in the area.
"The market has operated for approximately seven years and no complaints have not been received with regards to noise and amenity impacts," a staff assessment stated.
"No changes are proposed to the approved hours of operation or number of stalls to be provided at the markets.
"The former Entertainment Centre has only recently reopened as The Pavilion and is still uncertain what impact it will have on parking demand on Saturdays.
"The continued use is appropriate for the site and provides a community benefit to the local area and therefore is recommended for approval, albeit for an additional five years only."
Existing conditions that will continue include the hours of operation being restricted to between 8am and 1pm Saturdays, with set up from 6.30am and packing up and cleaning between 1pm and 3pm.
A minimum of 70 per cent of the stalls must sell food or beverages with an emphasis on local produce.
A maximum of 30 per cent of the stalls may sell seasonal products such as Christmas, Mothers Day etc gifts/ products/ services. No second hand goods/ bric-a-brac may be sold at the markets.
Entertainers / buskers must be limited to a maximum of two performers / groups at any one time, who must not use amplified instruments and not be audible in surrounding premises.
Children's' rides must not operate prior to all set up vehicles leaving the market area and shall cease operation before any vehicles are allowed into the market area to pack up the stalls.
The rides must not be located immediately adjacent to areas which are to remain open as parking spaces/ driveways so as to minimise potential safety impacts on children from moving vehicles.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
