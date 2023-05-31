St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos | Police hunt two males following fire which destroyed Port Hacking Outriggers Club canoes at Darook Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Embers from a large bonfire are believed to have caused a fleet of canoes and other equipment at Darook Park, belonging to Port Hacking Outriggers Club, to be destroyed by fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.