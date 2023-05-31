Embers from a large bonfire are believed to have caused a fleet of canoes and other equipment at Darook Park, belonging to Port Hacking Outriggers Club, to be destroyed by fire.
Superintendent Craig Middleton, commander of Sutherland Shire Police Area Command said investigations were continuing into the incident on Saturday night.
"It would appear that the cause of the fire was as a result of a large bonfire that was lit by two males nearby with embers from the fire igniting the canoes," he said.
"We have conducted an extensive canvass of the area and obtained CCTV. Our enquiries are continuing to identify the males involved.
"Any information from the public would be appreciated via Crime Stoppers or contact with Sutherland detectives."
The fire occurred while club members were competing at national titles in Mooloolaba, Queensland.
One racing and two training canoes were destroyed, along with about 30 paddles, lifejackets and other safety equipment, which were stored in drums.
Insurance will not cover the full extent of the damage, so a GoFundMe campaign has been launched, with the goal of raising $30,000.
By Wednesday, May 30, the tally was $6155.
Club president Stewart Woodger said the loss was "heartbreaking".
"We have stored canoes at Darook Park since 2004 and never had a problem," he said.
"We get on with the neighbours, and they are very good and look out for us.
"The canoes were 15, 10 and five years old.
"It would cost $35,000 to replace each with a new canoe. We will have to go for second hand."
Mr Woodger said, apart from one small government grant, the club had raised funds for all its craft and other equipment.
"I remember selling chocolate bars to fund one of the canoes that was destroyed," he said. "We do other fund raising such sausage sizzles at Bunnings.
"We are a family based club, with about 70 members - roughly an equal number of males and females.
"There are fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, kids as young as 10 up to people in their seventies.
"We are not an elite club by any stretch, but we do have some elite paddlers."
Mr Woodger said the club would now seek a location where the canoes could be stored securely.
They would look at the possibility of using facilities on adjoining Hungry Point Reserve.
Fund-raising campaign: https://gofund.me/9dd0d607
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.