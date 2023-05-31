Susan Sheedy, of Miranda, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the middle of a COVID lockdown.
Ms Sheedy's husband was not allowed into the hospital when the shock news was delivered in August 2021, and she was not permitted visitors at home, including her parents and sisters, during the ensuing six months of chemotherapy.
However, a "shining light" during this traumatic time was an oncology nurse named Jacinta, who lived in Queensland and provided support by phone.
"Jacinta was my friend, my medical jargon interpreter and my confidant," Ms Sheedy said. "She helped get me get through the toughest of times."
The nurse was provided through the Teal Support Program run by Ovarian Cancer Australia, which also provides other types of support.
Ms Sheedy is expressing her gratitude by organising a function at St George Motor Boat Club on Saturday June 17, which will raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia but, just as importantly, raise awareness about the disease.
"My diagnosis was a shock to us all," Ms Sheedy said.
"I thought I was going in for removal of a couple of benign masses. I wouldn't in my wildest dreams have the thought of ovarian cancer.
"It's not a cancer people know a lot about, so raising awareness is my biggest goal."
Ms Sheedy organised a similar event last year after finishing her chemotherapy in January 2022.
"We raised $31,000, but I have not had as much time this year because I am back working," she said.
"This year, it's about raising awareness and having a great night out and if we can raise some money that will be extra good."
Ms Sheedy said 160 tickets had already been sold.
The Teal Support Program is a free telehealth outreach program supporting women with ovarian cancer throughout their diagnosis and treatment and beyond.
"The main aim of the program is to provide continuity of care when you are not regularly seeing your treating team and focus on areas of care where there are unmet needs," the Ovarian Cancer Australia website says.
"Your ovarian cancer nurse will work closely with your specialised health services and link back to your treating medical team.
"The free program will become an extension of your treating medical team. We feel confident the program will prevent you from feeling isolated and unsupported.
"The ovarian cancer nurses will be able to relay information to your medical team and gain guidance for you about the best way to support and treat you.
"The team are employed by OCA. They are all trained oncology/ gynaecological nurses with years of experience caring for women with ovarian cancer."
