Jason Ryles has rejected the offer of a four-year deal to coach St George Illawarra in the NRL and will instead link up again with the Melbourne Storm.
Ryles advised the Dragons of his decision on Wednesday morning, blindsiding officials who as olittle as an hour earlier were telling media talks were progressing.
Dragons CE Ryan Webb said, "Jason notified us this morning that he no longer wanted to be considered for the role".
It will be back to square one for the Dragons board in choosing a new coach to replace Anthony Griffin, who was let go earlier this month.
Former Dragons grand final winners Ben Hornby and Dean Young will be the new frontrunners.
Ryles is expected to sit out the rest of this season before returning to the Storm as an assistant coach under Craig Bellamy next season, with the expectation of taking over as head coach in the future.
