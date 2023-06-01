Woronora resident Kristie George couldn't help but wonder how a simple maintenance check may have saved these birds.
While walking her dogs along the river on May 31, she spotted a beak sticking out of the water.
"It was low tide, so I went to investigate," she said. "I pulled it out of the water and left it out. I called the council to pick it up."
She was shocked to see that the birds, believed to be juvenile cormorants, had become trapped in the crab trap.
"Two birds killed senselessly because someone wasn't doing the right thing and checking their traps," she said.
According to the Australian Museum, the little pied cormorant is one of the most common of Australia's water birds, occurring on water bodies of almost any size.
It is usually found in either fresh or salt water, and is often seen in large flocks on open waterways and on the coast, especially where large numbers of fish are present. On inland streams and dams, however, it is often solitary.
The feed on a wide variety of aquatic animals, but on inland streams they turn to their most favoured food: yabbies (freshwater crayfish). Other crustaceans are also taken, more frequently during winter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
