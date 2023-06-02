St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sporting clubs subletting playing fields, councillors told

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council staff provided a presentation to the May meeting of the City Services Committee around sports fields and how they are currently used and allocated.
Bayside Council staff provided a presentation to the May meeting of the City Services Committee around sports fields and how they are currently used and allocated.

A study of sports field usage in the Bayside LGA has found some clubs are subletting fields to outside parties while others are claiming junior level bookings to avoid paying fees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.