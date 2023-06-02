Sporting clubs subletting playing fields, councillors told

A study of sports field usage in the Bayside LGA has found some clubs are subletting fields to outside parties while others are claiming junior level bookings to avoid paying fees.
The findings have promoted council staff to suggest introducing flat fees for both junior and senior clubs in the council's 2023/24 budget.
Bayside Council staff provided a presentation to the May meeting of the City Services Committee around sports fields and how they are currently used and allocated.
This included suggested solutions to try and address those issues.
The council staff found incidents of non-compliance with allocations, councillors were told
"We have identified and have evidence of the fields being used outside of the authorised booking," the council spokesperson said.
"There are Incidents where there could be subletting happening where the booking has happened between the council and the club and then the club has decided to let another party come in and use that facility and possibly charge a fee or letting them use it without going through the council booking it through the booking system.
"We have evidence that clubs are avoiding paying fees to council because they are booking under a junior booking.
"There are Incidents where clinics that are associated with the club, private and through the clubs, are booking it under a junior booking and the council is not getting a fee to pay for that usage.
"What we are proposing in the 20223/24 fee structure is that we look at whether we inttoduce flat fees for seasonal bookings that are applied to both juniors and seniors.
"This would stop them trying to hide under junior bookings to avoid a fee.
"We are looking at benchmarking with neighboring councils. They all charge fees for junior and seniors usage.
"We would also introduce fees, scalable based on whether it's a local club, non-local club. or a private clinic, looking at applying a fee structure which is proposed in the 2023/24 fee structure to look at sports, skills and clinics."
The council has introduced a number of new fees in its draft 2023/24 budget which is currently on public exhibition for sports clinics, commercial organisations and non-local and local sporting bodies.
Councillors were also told that the use of sport and recreation spaces and facilities is intensifying because we have got a population growth and increase in medium and high density housing.
Participation in organised sports is increasing for children and young people, women and older demographics. For example,there has been an increase in female participation in sports of between a 17 to 21 per cent.
And there has been an increase in women's participation in what was seen as traditional male sports, so have an increased participation in Rugby League.
Sports are expanding beyond one specific season. They are diversifying to accommodate varying community needs, For example, soccer summer by the side competitions, walking football for seniors and expanded programs by the AFL, particularly female participation.
Basketball is continuing to increase. Gaelic football is utilizing some local fields. Gridiron presence in St George.
With Bayside groupssuccessful in a number of sports additional training time is required putting pressure on the usage access the Bayside area.
Most sports have representative pathways which start from grassroots and continue to go through to A-League. There area also placing pressure on the use, there are school holiday clinics, skills development clinics, representative pathways and off-season training.
Suggested strategies for easing the usage of sports field include:
Spreading pre-season training across Bayside parks rather than at a home locations.
Working with associations on managing the game draw to mitigate the impact on residents to make sure that there are quiet times.
Working with the associations to enforce a cap on registrations.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
