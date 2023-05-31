St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Community Forum: Voice to Parliament

May 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Bayside Community Forum: Voice to Parliament
Bayside Community Forum: Voice to Parliament

Bayside Council is hosting a free community forum tomorrow on the national referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.

