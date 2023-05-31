Bayside Community Forum: Voice to Parliament

Bayside Council is hosting a free community forum tomorrow on the national referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.
The forum features a panel discussion with special guests Thomas Mayo and Marcia Ella-Duncan who have both authored and consulted on the Uluru Statement proposal for a
constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice.
The panellists will discuss the importance of enshrining a First Nations Voice in the constitution, and answer questions from the audience.
Thomas Mayo is a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man, and
the author and lead advocate for the Uluru Statement proposal for a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice.
Thomas is the Chairperson of the Northern Territory Indigenous Labor Network and is an executive member of the Northern Territory Trades and Labour Council.
Marcia Ella-Duncan is a Bidjigal-Yuin woman, and Bayside resident who is the Principal
Consultant Indigenous Engagement and Senior Advisor for the Voice Co-Design Senior Advisory Group. Marcia became the first Aboriginal to represent Australia in netball when she took to the court against New Zealand in Christchurch in May 1986. She was also part of the silver medal team at the 1987 Netball World Cup in Glasgow, Scotland.
Seats are limited and registration is essential to secure a spot.
Voice to Parliament Bayside Community Forum.
Thursday, 1 June from 6pm - 8pm,
Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands.
Information and Registration: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/news/voice-parliament-bayside-community-forum
