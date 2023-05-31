St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Child found deceased in Riverwood unit

Updated May 31 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child found deceased in Riverwood unit
Child found deceased in Riverwood unit

A child has died and a man is in critical condition following an incident in Riverwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.