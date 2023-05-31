Child found deceased in Riverwood unit

A child has died and a man is in critical condition following an incident in Riverwood.
About 4pm today (Wednesday 31 May 2023), emergency services were called to a unit complex on Washington Avenue, Riverwood, following reports of a concern for welfare.
Officers attached to Campsie Police Area Command attended and found a 3-year-old boy deceased inside the a unit.
Police also located a 45-year-old man with serious injuries; he was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
