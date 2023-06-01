St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
More first home buyers to benefit from stamp duty exemption and concessions - but land tax option goes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
Changes to stamp duty for first home buyers will take effect from July 1. Picture by John Veage
Changes to stamp duty for first home buyers will take effect from July 1. Picture by John Veage

More first home buyers will benefit from an extension of stamp duty exemption and concessions from July 1, but the option of paying an annual land tax fee will end at the same time.

