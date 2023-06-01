More first home buyers will benefit from an extension of stamp duty exemption and concessions from July 1, but the option of paying an annual land tax fee will end at the same time.
The legislation - a major Labor election promise was passed by parliament on Thursday June 1.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart was among speakers in support while Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman led the Coalition's unsuccessful attempt to save the yearly land tax option.
Premier Chris Minns said it was "a fairer, simpler way to help more first home buyers".
Under the reforms, the stamp duty exemption threshold will rise from $650,000 to $800,000 on July 1, 2023.
Additionally, stamp duty concessions will apply to properties worth between $800,000 and $1 million.
The measures will see first home buyers save up to $31,090.
Mr Minns said the previous government's unfair "forever" land tax scheme gave people paying between $1m and $1.5m much larger stamp duty reductions than those able to afford homes under $1m.
"That scheme will close on 30 June 2023," he said.
"However grandfathering provisions mean anyone who opted into it will be able to continue paying land tax until they sell their property.
"The reform means that 84 per cent of first home buyers will be able to access the assistance, giving them an advantage over investors bidding for the same property.
"Based on current market conditions, NSW Treasury expects around 8600 first home buyers each year to qualify for a total exemption from stamp duty, and 4400 people to enjoy a concessional rate of stamp duty."
Mr Speakman told parliament, "The contrast could not be clearer".
"On this side of the House, the Opposition stands for giving first home buyers a choice; those opposite do not," he said.
Mr Speakman said the government had spoken of "a comprehensive plan to address housing affordability", but had taken "a significant retrograde step".
Since the annual land tax option was introduced at the start of this year, more than 8300 first home buyers had chosen it, he said.
"That is around 440 first home buyers benefitting every single week," he said.
"In Rockdale, it is a $63,000 up-front saving on a median-priced house," he said. "In Kogarah, it is a $70,000 up-front saving.
"Removing the scheme will simply make it harder for people to enter the property market. It will force people to move away from their jobs, away from their support networks and away from their home communities."
Ms Stuart said the government's changes would "make an incredible difference to the lives of many people who desperately want to get a foot in the property market".
Ms Stuart said the former government had indeed given home buyers a choice - "You could pay hefty stamp duty as usual or pay an ongoing tax year after year".
"It was nothing but another way for the former government to prey on vulnerable households doing it tough," she said.
Ms Stuart said, "The great Australian dream of owning your own home has never been so unattainable for many"
"Rents have risen sharply, as have house prices and, more recently, interest rates," she said. All of those factors have made it increasingly harder for first home buyers to enter the property market."
Ms Stuart said she was alarmed at Australian Bureau of Statistics figures regarding households in mortgage or rental stress within the Heathcote electorate.
"A household is considered to be in mortgage stress when it spends 30 per cent or more of its income on rental or mortgage payments," she said.
"In Engadine in 2016, 4.9 per cent of households were in mortgage stress; in 2021 that number had almost tripled to 14.1 per cent. I shudder to think what that number is today.
"Sutherland residents also saw their household budgets stretched even further, with those in mortgage stress climbing from 7.5 per cent to 15.9 per cent in the same period.
"It is important to note that was before interest rates began to climb, which means it is likely that more households are in mortgage stress now."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
