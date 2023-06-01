St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Human 'Yes' climaxes Sutherland Shire Reconciliation events to mark National Sorry Day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Reconciliation members and friends make a statement at Burnum Burnum Reserve, Woronora. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire Reconciliation members and friends make a statement at Burnum Burnum Reserve, Woronora. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Reconciliation with two events, climaxing in them forming the word YES ahead of the referendum for a Voice to parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.