Sutherland Shire Reconciliation with two events, climaxing in them forming the word YES ahead of the referendum for a Voice to parliament.
Chair Shalah Johnson, an Anaiwan woman, said SSR's annual dawn vigil at Silver Beach, Kurnell took place on May 26.
This had involved "quietly reflecting on what Sorry Day represents with a Welcome, Smoking Ceremony and Yarning Circle, where people impacted by being a part of the Stolen Generation shared stories of their lived experiences".
"It was a very moving ceremony which concluded with two minutes of silence when the dawn broke into sunrise," Ms Johnson said
Two days later, community members came together "in the spirit of Reconciliation" on Gandangara land at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary on the Woronora River for a barbecue picnic.
"This was a day to celebrate and share in many cultural events including a Smoking Ceremony by Graham, a Welcome from Jemma, both Dharawal descendants, and wonderful dancing from the Djurwalinjang Cultural Dance Group," Ms Johnson said.
"It was a time to connect with each other. This is what Reconciliation looks like, when we are walking beside each other, listening, and learning from each other.
"The day concluded with photos and laughter as a human 'YES' was formed by those who support a YES vote in the referendum for a Voice to Parliament."
The theme of this year's Reconciliation Week was "Be a Voice for Generations".
Reflecting on Sorry Day, Aunty Dolly Brown said, "To be heard is very important for the next generation to heal".
SSR expressed thanks to those who supported the picnic, including Reconciliation NSW, Kirinari Boys Hostel, Officeworks at Taren Point, Woolworths at Menai, Gandangara LALC, Kess Media and Sharkies of Cronulla.
Sutherland Shire Council was thanked for loaning a PA system.
Another SSR event for Reconciliation Week will be held tomorrow (June 2) - a MABO day film will be shown at Kirinari Boys Hostel at 11am, with a light luncheon to follow. All are welcome
More information at suthsrec@gmail.com
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.