A woman, who was charged with high-range drink driving, was among three motorists pulled over by police during a 90-minute random breath testing (RBT) operation at Taren Point.
Police vehicles were set up on the south-bound side of Taren Point Road on Sunday night, May 28.
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command said in a Facebook post:
"A 28-year-old female from Cronulla will appear at Sutherland Local Court on July 6 after being issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of driving with the high range concentration of alcohol after allegedly returning a breath analysis of 0.188.
"A 32-year-old male from the Northern Territory will appear at Sutherland Local Count on July 13 after being issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of Driving with the Middle range concentration of alcohol after allegedly returning a breath analysis reading of 0.099.
"A 62-year-old male from Woolooware will appear before the Sutherland Local Court on July 13 after being issued with a court attendance notice for the offence of Driving with the Middle range concentration of alcohol after allegedly returning a breath analysis reading of 0.118.
"The public are reminded to have a Plan B. If you are drinking - Don't Drive.
"All police cars are an RBT, anywhere, anytime."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.