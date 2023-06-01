Researchers at the UNSW Microbiome Research Centre (MRC) are studying the relationship between gut health and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and they need the community's help.
People between the ages of six and 80, whether someone has IBD or not, are invited to participate in a study.
"The study is called The AIM - Australian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Microbiome Study," Professor Georgina Hold, who is running the study, said.
"The microbiome is the population of microbes occupying various sites within our bodies, and it is already known to play a major role in diseases such as IBD. If we can understand how the microbiome changes through the course of IBD development and treatment, then we have the potential to positively change health outcomes for future generations.
"Being part of the study is easy - you just have to provide your height, weight, and medical history, fill in a lifestyle and dietary assessment, and give samples (mouth swabs, stool collections and blood tests) every three months over two years."
At the start of the AIM study in 2019, the goal was to collect 1000 samples by 2024. Already, the study has received 920 samples; receiving another 80 will enable the researchers to accelerate the program and further help people with living IBD.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.