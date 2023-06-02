Beverley Park School is raising money for its Year 12 formal through its recycling program.
The school, which caters for primary and secondary students who have a moderate or severe intellectual disability, began fundraising with Return and Earn a few years ago.
"Students learn about recycling and sustainability as a part of this project, and they take great pride in what they are doing not only for the environment but also for the school," School Principal Toula Finka said.
"The funds support the senior students to create a fabulous Year 12 formal, and subsidise the tickets for everyone to allow them to have a better menu package and evening."
She said students traditionally use any remaining funds to buy a gift for the school. This year the Year 12 class hopes to purchase new flag poles for the front of the premises.
Containers are collected by families and from local businesses.
"The students take their knowledge into the home and support their families to collect all of their recyclable items and bring them to school," Ms Finka said.
Although the recycling was initially about sustainability and fundraising, it quickly became a way for students to expand their skills and social networks.
"It gives them extra opportunities to be independent, and to be active members of their community. This program is so valuable for them," Ms Finka said.
"We have raised about $2500 each year for the past three years, so that is a lot of containers."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.