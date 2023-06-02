St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Beverly Park School gets into Return and Earn for a Year 12 formal fundraiser

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some students from Beverly Park School are raising money for their Year 12 formal through a recycling program. Picture supplied
Some students from Beverly Park School are raising money for their Year 12 formal through a recycling program. Picture supplied

Beverley Park School is raising money for its Year 12 formal through its recycling program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.