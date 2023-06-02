Sport is about the game, not gambling, says Coleman

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has hit out against gambling advertising in live sports broadcasts.
"Watching sport together as a family should be about the game, not gambling," Mr Coleman said.
"Local families shouldn't have to endure a barrage of gambling advertising, just to watch their favourite sport. Kids should be able to watch a Dragons game and focus on their favourite players, not the betting odds," he said.
"As Shadow Communications Minister, part of my role is to develop policies on issues such as advertising.
"In that role I have been very concerned about the impact of gambling ads in live sport. The ads are very intrusive and are sending a message to kids that gambling is a key part of sport.
"Simply put, this is wrong.
"Of course people can choose to place a bet if they like, but kids shouldn't be sent a message that gambling and sport always go together.
"A Coalition Government would not allow gambling advertising from one hour before the start of a game, until one hour after. No ifs, no buts. No gambling advertising before, during, and after the game.
"This is an important policy initiative, and I hope that it is supported by the Government. We need to take live sport away from the gambling companies, and give it back to families."
In other anti-gaming moves, Georges River Council's May 22 meeting endorsed a Notice of Motion by Cr Peter Mahoney to congratulate the State Government for banning the display of "VIP Lounge" outside pubs and clubs.
The introduction of restrictions relating to gambling and gambling premises was a focus of both political parties at the March State Government election.
NSW venues have three months to remove all external gambling signage promoting VIP Lounges or players' rooms or face hefty fines.
Names such as VIP Room/VIP Lounge, Golden Room/Lounge, Players' Room/Lounge Prosperity Room/Lounge will be among names banned as well as images of dragons, coins or lightning motifs.
The maximum penalty attributable for those who fail to remove their signs and breach the Act is $11,000, per offense.
"The facades of pubs and clubs across the state are littered with signs such as 'VIP lounge' to alert those walking or driving by that they have gaming machines," NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing, David Harris said.
"Some of these signs are extremely prominent, can be seen by children and members of the community who are at risk of gambling harm," he said.
"While there are already laws in place that prohibit gaming related signage, venue operators have circumvented these by advertising "VIP Lounges". We are putting an end to this loophole for the health and wellbeing of our communities."
In his Notice of Motion, Cr Mahoney asked that the council congratulates Premier Chris Minns and Gaming and Racing Minister, David Harris for acting swiftly to ban the display of "VIP Lounge" and similar signage such as "Golden Room" and "Prosperity Lounge"), as well as other images which promote gambling on the exterior of licensed premises, effective from September 1 this year.
He also moved that council seeks advice from the NSW Government on how the new laws will be enforced, and any role which Council will be required to play in this.
Cr Mahoney was unanimously supported by councillors.
