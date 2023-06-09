St George Leader letters: Protecting our trees, fencing-off our parks

Last week I noticed that a building fence is up around the Kogarah High School playing fields.
Holes had been dug so it looked as if a more permanent structure was going to be built around the playing fields for the sole use of Kogarah High School.
The local community have used these fields (maybe as a grace and favour situation) to run their dogs and kick a soccer ball around for a long time.
The local community it would seem will be shut out of here and have no where to run around, kick a ball or walk the dog.
There are so many units built or being built in Regent Street and and the nearest park will be Hogben Park, Railway Parade North.
I visit the area regularly and I just wanted to write about the wonderful work Georges River Council are doing improving the local parks.
I recommend everyone come and have a look at the beautiful enhancements that have been made at Gifford Park.
I look forward to seeing what the Council does next to the other parks in the area. The Councillors should all be very proud.
Re Gifford Park, Penshurst and Georges River granting lease to a soccer club. The council doesn't care about the residents who live near the park.
The soccer club now use it as their home ground despite objections from the residents who live here.
The shouting and screaming is continuous from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on a Saturday.
When I asked the council why the residents weren't consulted before proceeding to give this club a 1 year lease they told me, "It's their land and they can do what they like with it".
I think the neighbours need to get together and form some sort of action group.
Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) has, for over 60 years, been a prominent supporter of environmental issues in the local area.
We wish to congratulate Georges River Council on the initiative for starting the development of a Significant Tree Register.
OFF believes that most residents consider trees to be a major asset that contribute to the health and wellbeing of the community.
Council, likewise, is well aware of the importance and value of trees, as can be seen in their Tree Management Policy.
However, GRC seem to lack a formal management strategy that treats trees as significant assets. As a result, it appears an ad-hoc and un-coordinated response to tree issues is currently adopted.
Parks and Reserves are managed assets, however, the detail of what trees are included in these parks is largely unknown. A similar knowledge gap may also extend to Street trees, and even less is understood about those on private land.
The Significant Tree Register may end up being an example of an uncoordinated approach where only the "best of the best" are cherry picked for inclusion.
In 2017, an initiative was undertaken by OFF, to develop a Significant Tree Register as part of its advocacy.
A small sample of data was gathered in several neighbourhoods to test the concepts. When trees were given a geographic component, it quickly became apparent that the information could have wider application beyond that of just Significant Trees.
A working prototype was developed, but progress stopped on the mis-understanding that GRC, either already had such a Register, or was in the process of developing one.
GRC are now funding the development of a Register, however, what is less clear are drivers and, more importantly, the vision that Council has for it.
The criteria for "Significance" have been identified. The long term strategy for maintaining the Register is expected from Stage 2. We keenly await how it will be achieved.
As for its population, nominations that match the "Significant" criteria may be deemed fit for inclusion. But what happens to those nominations that don't make the grade?
OFF's experience in this space suggest that a holistic Tree Asset Management System could bring greater benefits including:
better coordination and utilisation of ground staff;
improved reporting to management;
better and detailed analysis of trends and history of tree issues;
pro-active conservation;
greater understanding of vegetation communities;
improved environmental outcomes.
Unless Council has a vision of the potential and benefits, the results of a Significant Tree Register may be underwhelming.
The Register is a start, but will it lead to improvements in the environmental outcomes that GRC aspires to, and the community expects? We urge Council, once the STR is established, to build on OFF's and Council's experience to date and continue to develop a holistic tree asset management system.
Just some observations on driving habits that seem to be on the rise in my area:
Drivers who approach and enter roundabouts at speed without any intention of giving way to cars already on or about to enter the roundabout before them.
Drivers who run orange and red lights including pedestrian crossing lights. I was nearly run over when out walking the dog the other day by a young woman in a hurry when the crossing's Walk signal had already come on.
Drivers who wanting to avoid a tailback, speed down the curb-side lane then use their cars as weapons to force entry back into the other lane when they come to parked cars.
Drivers who can't keep in their lane and cut across the centre line by up to a metre to drive around simple bends in the road. Stand at the crossing on Stoney Creek Road and Forrest Road I watch car after car do this. It is sad to see that care, common sense and courtesy are now missing on the road and are being replaced by impatience and a "rules don't apply to me attitude".
