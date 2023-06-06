Relaxed vogue living vibe

"The highly sought after and family-friendly neighbourhood is within easy walking distance to Oatley West Primary School, Oatley Park, pre-schools, local supermarket, shops, medical services, and cafes," said agent Dean Sperotto
With an ideal north-to-rear sunny aspect, this home's layout and features give off a vogue living vibe and, along with the aforementioned location, offer you a convenient and comfortable lifestyle.
Featuring high ceilings with patterned cornices, beautiful floorboards, decorative doors, and panelled feature walls, all of which are in a soft colour scheme, the home provides a relaxed feel.
The three spacious bedrooms are all main-size and two have floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.
The large kitchen features a skylight, a dishwasher, stainless appliances, and upscale finishes. Meanwhile the living and dining area overlooks the large back garden is spacious and serene. Speaking of, the sun-filled garden has plenty of grassed area for kids and pets, along with a garden shed and raised garden beds encouraging you to grow some of your own fresh vegetables. There's also a large storage area underneath the house.
Dean says that homes like this rarely become available in Oatley, and it would be especially "great for a young family; just move in."
