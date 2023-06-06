St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

44 Park Avenue, Oatley

By St George House of the Week
June 7 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relaxed vogue living vibe
Relaxed vogue living vibe

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 44 Park Avenue, Oatley
  • Auction: On-site 12.15pm Saturday June 24
  • Agency: PRD Oatley
  • Contact: Dean Sperotto 0477 222 111
  • Inspect: By appointment

"The highly sought after and family-friendly neighbourhood is within easy walking distance to Oatley West Primary School, Oatley Park, pre-schools, local supermarket, shops, medical services, and cafes," said agent Dean Sperotto

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.