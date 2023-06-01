Cronulla's Fricker in Diving Team

Diving Australia has announced a team of ten divers to represent Australia at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Former World Champion Shixin Li will compete in both the Men's 1-Metre and 3-Metre, with Cronulla's Tokyo Olympian Sam Fricker set to partner with Li in the Men's 3-Metre Synchro, as well as compete in the 3-Metre and 10-Metre individual events.
The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will be held in Fukuoka from July 14-30.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
