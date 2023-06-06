St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
2/ 7-9 Girrilang Road, Cronulla

By Prestige Property
June 7 2023 - 9:15am
Prime beachside location
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 2/ 7-9 Girrilang Road, Cronulla
  • Auction: June 20
  • Agency: Brookes Partners Cronulla
  • Contact: Jon Brookes 0416 069 169
  • Inspect: Saturday 11am to 11.30am

This home is "only footsteps to Cronulla's pristine beaches," said agent Jon Brookes.

