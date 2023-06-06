Prime beachside location

This home is "only footsteps to Cronulla's pristine beaches," said agent Jon Brookes.
It is also mere moments to Cronulla's golf courses, waterways, parks, shops, and schools, along with handy transport, and the vibrant local cafes and eateries.
Additionally, "set in a boutique complex of four only, it boasts the coveted north-west aspect."
The result of being set at the rear of this block is it has generous sunbathed interiors throughout. It also benefits from a versatile layout.
As such, it "would suit a wide variety of prospective purchasers from younger couples, to downsizers and also astute investors."
Other features of the home include the large eat-in kitchen with ample cupboard space.
The three bedrooms are generously sized and each of them has a built-in robe. Meanwhile the main suite also boasts a private ensuite plus a large balcony.
There's an oversized lock-up garage with internal access, and for extra convenience it includes an additional toilet.
There is an impressive low-maintenance yard which is, in principal, pet friendly (upon application).
You're also more likely to experience peace and quiet thanks to having only one common living space wall, as well as a highly sought cul-de-sac address.
