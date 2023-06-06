Idyllic bayside lifestyle

The combination of modern design, abundant natural light, and a bayside lifestyle make this home very desirable.
We asked agent Matt Callaghan what this home's best features are and he said there are several.
First, there are "two living areas, with the main opening to the covered entertaining and garden," Matt said.
The main suite has an ensuite, a walk-in robe and a balcony with stacker doors.
Then there's the internal laundry with extra storage space, the ducted air-conditioning, an automatic garage with plenty of storage as well as internal access, and a "wrap-around yard enjoying north and west aspects."
Built fairly recently, this low-maintenance modern duplex prioritises practicality and convenience.
Offering open plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, the layout also separates the main suit from the other two bedrooms.
The home would suit anyone from a young family or first home buyer, to a downsizer or anyone upgrading in size from an apartment.
In terms of the lifestyle, you'll be able to embrace nature and all it has to offer in this idyllic location.
Specifically, it is "located in Gymea Bay, [in close] proximity to Port Hacking waterways and Gymea Bay Baths, Gymea village and the nearby rainforest track."
