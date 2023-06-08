Da-da-da dum (click click).
Miranda Musical Theatre Company will be making its debut performance of The Addams Family production from June 9-18 at the newly renovated Sutherland Arts Theatre.
Featuring an eerie cast of 20 and directed by local talent, this ghoulish show is not one to miss.
After a near three-year show hiatus due to forced COVID-19 interruptions, the theatre company made its return to stage in March with its first production of the 2023 season, Rent.
The Addams Family is a new musical comedy based on the hit characters created by Charles Addams. It features the ghoulish members of an American family, who strangely also happen to have a love for all things macabre.
Audiences will meet the four quirky family members including the eccentric Gomez, the haunting Morticia, their morbidly focused daughter Wednesday, and her disturbed little brother Pugsley.
They are joined on stage for this twisted spectacle by other classic characters including the moon-loving Uncle Fester, their sassy Grandma Addams and the devilishly somber butler, Lurch.
Together, the musical embraces the wackiness present in every family, as two very different worlds collide and force the family to embrace its darkest fears, yet find love and fulfilment in a whole new and meaningful way.
The musical brought to life by long-term member and former president, Tim Dennis, who takes up the creative helm in the role of director. He, along with musical directors Anthony Cutrupi and Thomas Odell, and choreographer Stephanie Westbrook, have assembled the cast to bring idiosyncratic characters to life.
June 9 and 8pm; June 10 at 2pm & 8pm; June 11 at 2pm; June 14 at 8pm ($45 ticket offer); June 16 at 8pm; June 17 at 2pm & 8pm; June 18 at 2pm.
Details: mirandamusicaltheatrecompany.com.
Arts Theatre Cronulla's second production for 2023 is The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race.
Inspired by true events, this Australian comedy is about women taking action and showing the world that there's more than one way to win a race.
Playwright Melanie Tait grew up in Robertson, a small town in the southern highlands of New South Wales, renowned for potatoes and its annual show that features a potato race the whole town turns out to see.
Tait left Robertson to pursue journalism but maintained strong ties to the town. In 2018, she was looking at the website for the Robertson Show when she noticed a discrepancy between the prize money for men and women. She knew that all the best stories are true, so she took this experience and wrote the play.
Appleton is the quintessential small Australian country town, with those who embrace change, like long-time resident Barb and her friend Bev, who aren't fans of the tree-changers and their city ways.
Prodigal daughter and now qualified doctor Penny Anderson returns to her childhood home to find the famous potato race has a $1,000 prize for men and $200 for women.
She is determined to right this wrong, make the prize money equal and smash through the glass ceiling, one potato sack at a time.
Described as a beautiful, heartfelt, and funny play, The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race is a love letter to Tait's hometown, to women, and to the potato.
The production runs until 17 June on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and has four Sunday matinees at 2pm.
Tickets are $30/$27 and can be booked online at the website: artstheatrecronulla.com.au
Hot dance band Disco Revolution are sure to be a hit when they take to the Club Central stage on Saturday, July 1.
The band steers clear of the modern radio hits and instead sticks to the tried and true dancefloor classics, covering material from the likes of Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band, Village People and Tina Turner.
Expect to hear smoking hit renditions of tracks including I Love The Nightlife, Disco Inferno, Knock On Wood, We Are Family, Play That Funky Music and Born To Be Alive.
Tickets are on sale now from the club at $30 per person. Door sales will be $35 per person.
Club Central is located at 44-60 Allison Crescent, Menai. Visit clubcentralmenai.com.au.
Sutherland Shire Council's early childhood experts will host a free childcare webinar from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 28.
Staff will speak about local childcare options, how to find a quality service (what to look for and what questions to ask), and preparing for childcare.
Presenting will be Catherine Daniels, Children's Services Pedagogy and Practice Manager, and Caren Dunn, Children's Services Customer Experience.
The presentation will be broadcast using Zoom. Book a place and you will be sent a Zoom link to join the meeting.
For bookings visit tinyurl.com/3xr75wh8.
Held every Saturday from 8am to 1pm at Flora Street carpark, Sutherland, the Farmers' Market is a "foodies" market specialising in fresh season foods and beverages. Visitors will find locally grown farm-fresh produce, artisan products and gourmet treats.
Just a taste of what to expect, among last week's stallholders were: Great Southern Mead and Honey, High Class Nuts, Killer Condiments, Bake My Day Donuts and Scrolls, Loquacious Kombucha, Sev's Turkish Golzeme and The Wine Traveller. Visit facebook.com/shirefarmersmarket.
